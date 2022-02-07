Omnicom Group (OMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OMC opened at $76.74 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

