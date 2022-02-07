ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS.

Shares of ON opened at $60.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.72.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.