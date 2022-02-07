Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 344,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,162. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

