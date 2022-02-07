OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $14.03 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

