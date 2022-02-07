Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

