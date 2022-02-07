Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $92,000 in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.55. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RZLT shares. reduced their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

