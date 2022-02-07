Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

