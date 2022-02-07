Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,430 Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

FRO stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.