Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $321.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.65. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.