Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.03.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

