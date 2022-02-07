O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ORLY opened at $646.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.67. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $428.79 and a twelve month high of $710.86.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

