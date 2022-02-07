Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stake Boosted by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,122,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $30,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Organogenesis by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $924.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

