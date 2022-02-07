Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

