Ossiam Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.17 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

