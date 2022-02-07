Ossiam Purchases 12,776 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ossiam grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of PEG opened at $66.64 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,919 shares of company stock worth $2,920,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

