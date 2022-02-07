Ossiam Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 264.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

