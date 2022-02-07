Ossiam Sells 58 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Waters were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $325.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.43.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

