Ossiam Sells 8,480 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $184.04 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $152.25 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.