Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $7.79 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,000. Baidu makes up about 3.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 209,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 574,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 188,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 173,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 14,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.82. 40,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,138. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

