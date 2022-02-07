Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 430,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,051,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,147 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

TCOM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.66. 325,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,087. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

