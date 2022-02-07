Ovata Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

OLPX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,854. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

