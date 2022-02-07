Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

OVM opened at $24.45 on Monday. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

