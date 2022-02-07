Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Trading Up 2.4%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 780.25 ($10.55) and last traded at GBX 780 ($10.55). Approximately 159,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 356,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 762 ($10.30).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 823.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

