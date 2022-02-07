Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,490 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

