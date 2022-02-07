Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,996 iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 364.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of EWN opened at $46.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.