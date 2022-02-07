Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.02 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

