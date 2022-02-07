Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 699,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

