Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Catalent stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.95. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

