Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 53.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 803.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,234 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of InMode by 242.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,482 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INMD opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

