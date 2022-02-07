Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 61.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

