Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

