Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.38) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 19.09 ($0.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £368.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.13.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

