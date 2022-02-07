Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.20

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.37), with a volume of 3984878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.10).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANR shares. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £819.94 million and a PE ratio of -91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94), for a total value of £350,000 ($470,556.60).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

