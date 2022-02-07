Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PXT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.83.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$27.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$28.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,282,291.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

