Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 369,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866 over the last ninety days. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after buying an additional 505,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Passage Bio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Passage Bio by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 435,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 6,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $256.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

