Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Shares Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P increased its position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,191,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,200 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 0.12% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFDR. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 90,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 8.3% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 162,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter.

PFDR opened at $9.70 on Monday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

