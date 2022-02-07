Patten Group Inc. Acquires 383 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Newmont by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 139,557 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Newmont by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 516,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,725,000 after buying an additional 138,996 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 28,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 187,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, raised their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

