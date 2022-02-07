Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,668,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

