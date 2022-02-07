Patten Group Inc. Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 85,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

