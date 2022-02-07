Patten Group Inc. Purchases 62 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Illumina stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.89. 4,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,246. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.70.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,997 shares of company stock worth $796,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.