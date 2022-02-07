Patten Group Inc. Sells 472 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. 8,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

