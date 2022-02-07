Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $121.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

PAYX stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $70,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

