PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $126.08 on Friday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.