PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) versus Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Financial Survey

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

This table compares PBF Logistics and Guardforce AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics $360.26 million 2.33 $147.43 million $2.25 5.97 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.32 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

PBF Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of PBF Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of PBF Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PBF Logistics and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics 39.96% 74.38% 15.81% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PBF Logistics and Guardforce AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

PBF Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Given PBF Logistics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PBF Logistics is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Summary

PBF Logistics beats Guardforce AI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates. The firm’s initial assets consist of a light crude oil rail unloading terminal at the Delaware city refinery that also services the Paulsboro refinery and a crude oil truck unloading terminal at the Toledo refinery that are integral components of the crude oil delivery operations at all three of PBF Energy, Inc.’s refineries. The company was founded on February 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.