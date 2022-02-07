PEAK6 Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,084 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 193,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

