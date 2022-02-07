PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 7,643 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

