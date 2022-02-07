Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 35,757 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

