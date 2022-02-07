Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $347.97. 12,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,012. The firm has a market cap of $219.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

