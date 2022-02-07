Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 126,465 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,465 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

