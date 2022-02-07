Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,421 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $31,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 70.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APD traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.51. 25,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.30 and its 200-day moving average is $285.34. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.79 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

